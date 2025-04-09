wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Praises Swipe Right Following Debut On Last Night’s WWE NXT

April 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Swipe Right WWE NXt Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, the WWE ID team Swipe Right made their NXT debut on last night’s episode, facing NXT tag team champions Fraxiom. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels praised the team following their match.

He wrote, “Impressive showing from @bradbay1or & @smokeshow_ricky against the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight. They’re quickly becoming a team to watch on #WWEEvolve. Keep grinding, boys!!”

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, Swipe Right, WWE NXT, Joseph Lee

