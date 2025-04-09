wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Praises Swipe Right Following Debut On Last Night’s WWE NXT
April 9, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, the WWE ID team Swipe Right made their NXT debut on last night’s episode, facing NXT tag team champions Fraxiom. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels praised the team following their match.
He wrote, “Impressive showing from @bradbay1or & @smokeshow_ricky against the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight. They’re quickly becoming a team to watch on #WWEEvolve. Keep grinding, boys!!”
Impressive showing from @bradbay1or & @smokeshow_ricky against the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight. They’re quickly becoming a team to watch on #WWEEvolve. Keep grinding, boys!!
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) April 9, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Addresses Controversial Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment, Why He’s Not Appearing at WrestleMania 41
- Eric Bischoff Thinks John Cena Should’ve Changed His Look for Heel Turn
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon