As previously reported, the WWE ID team Swipe Right made their NXT debut on last night’s episode, facing NXT tag team champions Fraxiom. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels praised the team following their match.

He wrote, “Impressive showing from @bradbay1or & @smokeshow_ricky against the NXT Tag Team Champions tonight. They’re quickly becoming a team to watch on #WWEEvolve. Keep grinding, boys!!”