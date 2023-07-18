Shawn Michaels Addresses Kevin Nash’s Opinions on LA Knight

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels addressed his friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash criticizing current WWE Superstar LA Knight. Below are some highlights:

Shawn Michaels on Nash’s opinion of LA Knight: “Kevin Nash has always given his opinion on stuff. Dare I say, so does Sportskeeda and every website out there. You guys got opinions on lots of people. Every wrestling fan does. You’re absolutely allowed to have them, as Kevin’s allowed to have his. We can all agree or respectfully disagree. I don’t know that LA Knight has any problem with what Kevin Nash says or anybody else.”

Michaels on Knight: “I know him [LA Knight] as somebody that we very much enjoyed working with here in NXT. Nobody’s happier to see him thriving and doing well on the main roster more than I am, and so we here at NXT are very proud of all the men and women that got brought up in the draft. Obviously very excited about that. It speaks well of NXT, and it speaks well of what the Performance Center has done for the WWE.”

Kevin Nash recently shared his opinion that LA Knight is a “blatant ripoff” of The Rock.