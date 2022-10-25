Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002

Shawn Michaels rubbed a lot of people wrong during his time in the mid-to-late 1990s, and he recently addressed reports of heat with The Rock. It was long rumored that Rock had issues with Michaels that began when Michaels disrespected Rock’s grandmother during a WWE show in Hawaii, with Bret Hart writing in his autobiography that Michaels hated Rock when he arrived in WWE. Rock is alleged to have refused to work with Michaels when the latter returned in 2002.

Michaels addressed the reports during his appearance on Logan Paul’s ImPAULsive show, and you can see the highlights below:

On his relationship with Rock: “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you know, his daughter is here [in NXT], you know what I mean? So look, the times I’ve seen him, we’ve always gotten along okay. I’ll say this, that was never — I don’t think it was as bad as everyone made it out to be. Yeah, you know what I mean? I mean, I know again, I gave everybody a hard time back when I was younger. But when I came back, I made sure I went up to everybody and at least [said] like, ‘Sorry.’ Honestly, that’s the best that I could do though.”

On making amends when he came back: “But I tried, when I came back in 2002, I knew there was going to be [a reaction] of like, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.’ It was important to me to go around and make amends, at least tell everyone, ‘Sorry about the way I was. And I got no excuse but I’m willing to earn back whatever. And look, if you never talk to me again, I’m cool with that too.'”

