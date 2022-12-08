Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE

– During today’s media call for WWE NXT Deadline, NXT executive Shawn Michaels discussed reports of William Regal returning to WWE. Michaels said the following during the media call (via Fightful):

“Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love Steve. We have a great deal of respect for Steven Regal and what he means to NXT and the WWE and wrestling at all levels. Nothing would thrill me more than to give you more information. Obviously, stay tuned because hopefully we’ll all know a little bit more as we get down the road. Honestly, right now, I’m the guy that has been reading it from you guys. That’s where we’re at for the time being.”

As noted, William Regal is expected to be working in WWE again starting in January. However, he will reportedly be unable to appear on WWE TV for the next year as a condition of his release.