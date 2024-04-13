Shawn Michaels Would Face AJ Styles If He Could Have One More Wrestlemania Match

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Shawn Michaels spoke about who he’d like to face if he could have one more Wrestlemania match and he chose AJ Styles. He noted the two have similar styles and felt they could do some “cool stuff.” He added that he doesn’t think the match would happen and time has passed for an in-ring return. Michaels last wrestled at Crown Jewel 2018.

He said: “I think the one we really want to see is me and AJ. That’s where I go with. It’s also as the more talent comes along, you start looking at them. I always, I still do it now. I look at it like, boy, I can do cool stuff with him. I can do cool stuff with him. But I think AJ, I think AJ and I can get similar styles and stuff like that. So I always feel like that would be one people would want to see. So I think that would be my go-to in this particular moment.”

https://x.com/WWEGP/status/1779159569131864374