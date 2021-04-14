wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels and Santos Escobar React to KUSHIDA’s Cruiserweight Title Win

April 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kushida NXT

As previously reported, KUSHIDA is the new NXT crusierweight champion after he answered an open challenge from Santos Escobar and pinned him on last night’s episode. Triple H has already weighed in with his thoughts, and both Shawn Michaels and Escobar have also reacted on Twitter.

Michaels wrote: “It sure is. ANYTHING can happen in #WWENXT… ESPECIALLY on Tuesday nights. Congratulations to the new Cruiserweight Champion, @KUSHIDA_0904!

Escobar added: “Tonight is your night… Champ. You better grow eyes on the back of your head @KUSHIDA_0904 San… #TheEmperorOfLuchaLibre @WWENXT belongs to me… so good luck from now on. #WWENXT

