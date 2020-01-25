wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels and Triple H on Facebook Live After Worlds Collide, New BT Sport Feature On The Road to the Royal Rumble, Sgt. Slaughter Is A Fan of the Gamecocks

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels Triple H D-Generation X Raw 10818

– Shawn Michaels and Triple H will both talk to Cathy Kelley tonight on Youtube and Facebook Live following WWE Worlds Collide. You can find our full coverage here.

– BT Sport has posted a new video that talks about the road to the Royal Rumble from the perspective of those in NXT and NXT UK.

The Post and Courier has a story about Sgt. Slaugher’s love for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team.

