WWE News: Shawn Michaels and Triple H on Facebook Live After Worlds Collide, New BT Sport Feature On The Road to the Royal Rumble, Sgt. Slaughter Is A Fan of the Gamecocks
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Shawn Michaels and Triple H will both talk to Cathy Kelley tonight on Youtube and Facebook Live following WWE Worlds Collide. You can find our full coverage here.
– BT Sport has posted a new video that talks about the road to the Royal Rumble from the perspective of those in NXT and NXT UK.
– The Post and Courier has a story about Sgt. Slaugher’s love for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team.
