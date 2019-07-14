wrestling / News

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Backstage At EVOLVE Show, New Roman Reigns Merchandise, The Rock Shares Photo Of His Grandfather With Andre the Giant

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shawn Michaels WWE NXT

PWInsider reports that Shawn Micahels is backstage at the EVOLVE 10th anniversary show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

– WWE Shop is now selling a new Roman Reigns vest and gloves set.

– The Rock posted a photo of his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, with Andre the Giant.

