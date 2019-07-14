wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Backstage At EVOLVE Show, New Roman Reigns Merchandise, The Rock Shares Photo Of His Grandfather With Andre the Giant
– PWInsider reports that Shawn Micahels is backstage at the EVOLVE 10th anniversary show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
– WWE Shop is now selling a new Roman Reigns vest and gloves set.
– The Rock posted a photo of his grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, with Andre the Giant.
What a crazy throwback from the 70’s. Here’s the “8th Wonder of the World” André the Giant, using my 315lb grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia as a booster seat and making my granddad look like a little boy. They were the best of friends, wrestled nightly, tough as hell and as you can see by their smiles and open energy – they lived like to the absolute fullest. My grandfather died when I boy so I never got to know him as a man. Would’ve loved to have raised a tequila with these men. Would’ve also loved to have wrestled them too – those would’ve been fun ass kickin’s for me to take 😉 #thegiant #andthehighchief 🥃
