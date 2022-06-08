wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels, Bayley and Others React To Roxanne Perez Winning NXT Breakout Tournament

June 8, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Roxanne Perez won the NXT women’s Breakout tournament, defeating Tiffany Stratton in the finals last night. Bayley, Shawn Michaels and others reacted to the news on Twitter. Michaels congratulated Perez while Bayley said she was “very happy” to have her in WWE. You can see more reactions below.

