wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels, Bayley and Others React To Roxanne Perez Winning NXT Breakout Tournament
As previously reported, Roxanne Perez won the NXT women’s Breakout tournament, defeating Tiffany Stratton in the finals last night. Bayley, Shawn Michaels and others reacted to the news on Twitter. Michaels congratulated Perez while Bayley said she was “very happy” to have her in WWE. You can see more reactions below.
CONGRATS!!!
FIRST. EVER!#NXTBreakout #WWENXT https://t.co/F7UeK0nDEx
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 8, 2022
Congrats @roxanne_wwe feels good to make history huh 😉 well deserved! https://t.co/w6NgxXwux5
— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 8, 2022
Very proud to have you here @roxanne_wwe https://t.co/ZxSXUysMFv
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) June 8, 2022
Congrats, @roxanne_wwe!
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 8, 2022
💕👏🏼🔥
— Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) June 8, 2022
Hey @roxanne_wwe I'm so damn proud of you. From that girl I met in the bathroom of her tryout (I still laugh about that interaction 😂😂) to winning the breakout tournament. Keep killing it, kiddo. I'm cheering you on from afar. ♥️♥️ https://t.co/dLkos65dsx
— Allison Danger (@allisondanger) June 8, 2022
Congratulations!!!! Well Deserved!!! The First ROH Women’s World Champion and now NXT Breakout Star Winner!!!
❤️🔥🙌🤝🙏 @roxanne_wwe #WWENXT #NXTBreakout #THEProdigy @ringofhonor https://t.co/9yUgXkcEU5
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) June 8, 2022
— Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) June 8, 2022
My heart ♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/C3ems5uXXK
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) June 8, 2022
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) June 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Joey Janela Regrets Fight With nZo, Says It Hurt His Reputation Backstage
- Latest Details On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Leave of Absence
- Jake Roberts Claims MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo Made Him ‘Sick’
- Kurt Angle On His Recovery From Double Knee Replacement Surgery, How It’s Most Difficult Thing He’s Been Through