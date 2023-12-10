Shawn Michaels Weighs In On Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship Run

Becky Lynch had a run as NXT Women’s Champion during the fall, and Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on Lynch’s time with the title. Lynch held the title from September to late October, and Michaels spoke about Lynch’s work in NXT during the media call promoting NXT Deadline late last week.

“The biggest thing, it’s her serpent-like nature that she brought,” HBK said (per Fightful). “Becky Lynch is a huge star, she’s a WWE superstar through and through. She came down to NXT and made sure she wanted to lift up all the women, and NXT as a whole, down there. For me, the humility in which she went about doing that was just off the charts and that’s what I appreciated so much about her doing it.”

He continued, “At no time did Becky carry herself in any other way other than a humble, unbelievably professional, class young lady. She did a great deal for us and it was good from a ratings standpoint. It was great professionally, just to get to work with. It was great creatively for us. Also, she did everything that she could to lift up our women’s division and to also continue to work with a number of the young ladies. She never once didn’t have time, whether it was getting in there physically or helping them verbally. That’s something that — again, people don’t have to do that, they choose to do that. The way she went about doing that was incredibly respectful to me.”

Lynch lost the championship to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc. Valkyria is still the champion and has an upcoming title defense against Blair Davenport, who won the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.