Jim Ross Discusses Shawn Michaels Telling Earl Hebner To Get Bret Hart Out of His Ring After WrestleMania 12 Iron Man Match

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed how Shawn Michaels appeared to tell referee Earl Hebner to tell Bret Hart to “get the fuck out of my ring” after he beat Hart at WrestleMania 12, and how Michaels allegedly hit Hart with several stiff shots in the final minutes of the match. Highlights are below.

On Michaels telling Earl Hebner to get Hart out of his ring after the match: “No one was happy that Bret was so distressed. Certainly Shawn saying what he said to Earl Hebner the referee was uncalled for. It was immature. It didn’t show the respect of the guy who just put the title on you. I didn’t like that part of it now that I’m reading about it and hearing about it. Unnecessary. It just showed, Shawn was a very, again, we said earlier, 30 years old, top of the world, he’s got that attitude, and you can either love and embrace that attitude, that I’m the best ever, and I’m the right guy for this role, I want to bring sizzle which Bret Hart didn’t in Shawn’s view. So it doesn’t shock me to hear this, but it’s still disconcerting, it was very ill timed. And the sensitivities of Bret, Bret took great pride in being the top guy.”

On how Shawn is lucky that Bret didn’t retaliate to his stiff shots: “Shawn’s lucky that, if he’s throwing those potatoes as Bret wrote in his book, which I have no reason to doubt, he’s just very lucky that Bret didn’t retaliate, because Shawn could not handle Bret in that type of world. It showed great character and integrity by Bret Hart to not lose his cool when he’s getting stiffed.”

