Shawn Michaels Says He Looks Back On Feud With Bret Hart With Fondness, Comments On WWE Creative Changes

In a conference call ahead of this Sunday’s WWE Backlash, Shawn Michaels discussed how he looks back at his feud with Bret Hart with fondness, and also commented on the recent backstage shake-ups in WWE. Highlights are below.

On looking back on his feud with Bret Hart with fondness, it being one of his best rivalries: “I think it’s gotta be, even though it was tough on both of us, gotta be Bret Hart, right? I mean, my goodness, how do you mention me and not think of Bret, and obviously it certainly spilled over into real life, but again, all these years later, I know I look back on it with fondness, simply because it was something that was so palpable and people felt it. So as proud as I am of all those other rivalries, I think it’s hard for me not to mention that one being right up there with Triple H.”

On the creative shake-ups in WWE with Bruce Prichard now heading up creative for RAW and Smackdown: “I will say that I have very little to do with, little to do meaning absolutely nothing, with RAW and Smackdown. I’m like everyone who is on this phone call. I hear about those things as you do. Believe it or not, because I do everything I can to just stay focused in the world of NXT, so again, I don’t know how anyone arrives at those decisions, but I can say this, I’ve been here for almost 35 years, every decision that is made, whether anyone agrees or disagrees, is always in an effort to advance the WWE as a whole forward. I know these decisions, certainly with every intention and every attempt to do that.”

