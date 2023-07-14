Shawn Michaels On Bron Breakker’s Match With Seth Rollins, More Main Roster Stars Possibly Coming to NXT

Shawn Michaels recently talked about Bron Breakker’s match with Seth Rollins during last month’s NXT Gold Rush as well as the possibility of more main roster stars coming to the brand. Mi8chaels spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful

On the Bron Breakker vs. Seth Rollins match: “I will say this, all of us in this business got better because we were in the ring, especially when we first started out, with people that were better than us. Now, we’re very fortunate to have other men and women that have come from NXT UK and some that have been out there on the independent scene that have been doing it for a little longer that also obviously help our young athletes that come through here from college. At the same time, when a main roster person comes down, that’s now seeds of knowledge for them as well.

“It’s great to be out there getting reps, but a lot of times, if you’re out there with somebody who needs as many reps as you do, you’re still learning, but you’re not going to learn at the rate you are if you’re out there with a Finn Balor, for instance. That’s been huge for us. Again, you think about Bron Breakker being out there with Seth Rollins, for me that was like when I was out there very early on with [Ric] Flair, you just take in so much, it’s like getting a Ph.D. in one night. So again, it’s a huge help for us here in NXT. To have that synergy now with the main roster.”

On more main roster starts potentially coming to NXT: “Again, we would love to be able to have it more often. Obviously, we have it here and there. They’re also busy. We understand that. The great thing is they are so giving when they come down here, not just in the ring, but also just hanging out with the talent and dropping seeds of knowledge, whether it’s out there physically or back here, just psychologically and mentally.”