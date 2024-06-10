Shawn Michaels Calls NXT Battleground 2024 A Five-Star Meal

WWE held its first event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday evening with NXT Battleground 2024, featuring WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams facing off against Ethan Page in the main event, which also marked Page’s first match for the promotion.

Additionally, the co-main event saw NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, making it a historic showdown.In the opening match, Kelani Jordan emerged victorious in a ladder match to become the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion.

As seen below, Shawn Michaels, who was dressed as chef, called it a five star meal.