wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Calls NXT Battleground 2024 A Five-Star Meal
WWE held its first event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on Sunday evening with NXT Battleground 2024, featuring WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams facing off against Ethan Page in the main event, which also marked Page’s first match for the promotion.
Additionally, the co-main event saw NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defending her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, making it a historic showdown.In the opening match, Kelani Jordan emerged victorious in a ladder match to become the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion.
As seen below, Shawn Michaels, who was dressed as chef, called it a five star meal.
Thank you #WWENXT Universe for a HISTORIC #NXTBattleground! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KfzJ8L8xYg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 10, 2024
More Trending Stories
- TNA Officials, CM Punk In Attendance At NXT Battleground
- Marty Jannetty Announces a Divorce Less Than a Month After Getting Married
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999