Shawn Michaels Doesn’t Think CM Punk’s WWE Return Was a Tough Business Decision

Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on CM Punk’s return to WWE, noting he doesn’t think it was a hard decision for anyone from a business perspective. Michaels was asked about Punk’s return to the company during Thursday’s media call promoting NXT Deadline, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the decision to bring Punk back to WWE: “I always go back to, we all sort of sat under the same learning tree here. Business is first, it’s just that simple. For me, I don’t think it was a tough decision for anybody. Other than the same thing that’s always tough, which is working the ins and outs and the ups and the downs, the numbers and all of that kind of stuff. As far as business decision, I don’t think it was that tough for anybody. I’m happy that it got done. I want this company to do well, I want it to thrive, I want the people to come through the doors, whether it be in NXT or WWE. That’s why we get into this stuff, just because we love it and we have to have success.”

On Punk’s return to the company: “To me, I have always found that if you can go out on your terms, that makes the leaving when you do leave this easy and peaceful. That’s what I want for everybody because I guess for me, the whole time that I’ve always done this job, I’ve seen people struggle with walking away. However it is you decide that you want to make your exit and I don’t care where it is or when it is, if it’s something that you have peace with, that’s what is most important for me. This life and this job is hard enough. I’m happy for everybody involved, and of course, like I said before, I would always take [Punk in NXT]. The same thing I said before, it may not be a compliment to Phil, I always felt like we looked at this business the same way and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. Anyway, I wish him luck, I wish the company luck. I’m very excited about it, obviously the WWE universe is very excited about it, as they should be. It’s a great time to be a fan, right. It’s a win-win for everybody, and to me, when it’s like that, it’s a no brainer for me. I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about or feeling like we need to explain it. Everybody enjoy this and let’s just have a good time in the wrestling business.”