Shawn Michaels Reveals His Coaching Advice, Shares His Thoughts on Who From NXT UK Will Become Top Superstars, and the Meaning Behind ‘It Factor’

– Steel Chair Magazine recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Below are some highlights Vulture Hound.

Shawn Michaels on who he thinks from NXT UK will become a top star: “Pete and Tyler were already pretty dang special. Joe Coffey and Wolfgang have done well. I’ll tell you the one guy that I didn’t know, didn’t see him, Jordan Devlin. It’s only been a short amount of time and he was good when he came in, but he is really starting to feel it. You can begin to see him just oozing that confidence and he’s growing so fast. I hate to just pinpoint one person, but I’ve just watched him exponentially grow in a very short amount of time and he’s an unbelievably talented kid, so I just feel like his ceiling is pretty darn good.”

Shawn Michaels on the coaching advice he provides: “People say all this nice stuff about me, I’m a legend and an icon and all this, I was just a dude out there living my dream and a lot of it was just really me going out there and somehow that seemed to make a difference. So don’t be afraid to give a little or a lot of yourself out there because fans seem to notice the difference when someone’s yanking your chain or when someone’s sincerely going out there and giving their all for you. So don’t be afraid to forego the show part and show them who you really are, because, as I said, fans seem to notice, which I think is cool.”

His thoughts on the “It Factor”: “That’s sort of what a performance center is and then of course, when everything’s said and done, you’ve got this group of cool wrestling figures, so what makes them all different? What makes one that main-event WrestleMania dude and it’s always that they‘ve just got that ‘It Factor’. Well, what is that? I don’t know and nobody knows what it is. That’s why Hunter came to me and was like, “Well you’re a 190lb dude who somehow figured it out.” It’s about going up to people and trying to find what it is about them. If I could do it – because I know who I am when I wake up every morning, and it ain’t special boys and girls – it’s in there somewhere but you got to sit there and chip away at it to find out. You have to chip through all that stuff to find the diamond. Sometimes they’re not even aware that it’s in there. So that’s what I try to do. Find that within each and every one of them and get them comfortable bringing it to the world.”