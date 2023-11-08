wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Comments on NXT’s Move to The CW Next Year
November 8, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE NXT will be moving to network TV next year, as it will air on the CW starting in October 2024. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaes commented on the move.
He wrote: “I am absolutely thrilled for @WWENXT to debut on @TheCW in October 2024. This is huge for our young superstars and I’m very proud to continue the success that @TripleH laid the ground work for. #WeAreNXT ”
I am absolutely thrilled for @WWENXT to debut on @TheCW in October 2024. This is huge for our young superstars and I’m very proud to continue the success that @TripleH laid the ground work for. #WeAreNXT https://t.co/JG9TRZkUzK pic.twitter.com/3zGKvo7iuS
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) November 8, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On WWE NXT Moving to CW, Rights Fee Increase, Notes On NWA Reports
- TKO Lists Vince McMahon’s Board Membership As a ‘Risk Factor,’ Expects Continued Investigation Costs
- Kevin Nash Has Suggestion on How Tony Khan Can Solve AEW’s Leak Problem
- Ted DiBiase On His History With Harley Race, Buzz Sawyer Not Being Liked