Shawn Michaels Comments on NXT’s Move to The CW Next Year

As previously reported, WWE NXT will be moving to network TV next year, as it will air on the CW starting in October 2024. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaes commented on the move.

He wrote: “I am absolutely thrilled for @WWENXT to debut on @TheCW in October 2024. This is huge for our young superstars and I’m very proud to continue the success that @TripleH laid the ground work for. #WeAreNXT ”