Shawn Michaels Once Again Comments On In-Ring Return

In an interview with Red Carpet Report (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels once again commented on a possible in-ring return in the WWE. Here are highlights:

On wrestling being a young man’s game: “I’m always humbled and very flattered the fact that after all these years people still believe enough in my ability to still do it. Look, there’s a part of me that knows I could, but at the same time this is a young man’s game. I love the fact that the future of the WWE is in such good, capable hands. It’s a pleasure for me to watch it and go forward. As much as it would be enjoyable to [wrestle], I’m more excited in seeing these young men take WWE into the future.”

On wrestling evolving: “You know the wrestling business is going to evolve. I can remember people seeing my style and thinking it was too fast and too crazy, and it’s nothing compared to what these guys are doing. I enjoy embracing that change. I gotta be honest with you, the interesting thing to me is the involvement of social media. I don’t know how well I would have adjusted to that, being able to step in and out of television and reality.”