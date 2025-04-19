– Ahead of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, Executive Producer Shawn Michaels commented on today’s premium live event in a new video that he shared on his social media account. Michaels noted how Stand & Deliver officially kicks off WrestleMania weekend.

Shawn Michaels said on today’s show, “Big day today for NXT and the WWE as a whole. Pulled off a hell of a night last night with the WWE Hall of Fame. I’m rolling on 59 minutes of sleep, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. Today, myself, and NXT Stand & Deliver, are gonna run on pure 100% adrenaline.” The Hall of Famer continued, “It’s gonna be a hell of a show, and the young men and women of NXT are officially kicking off WrestleMania Weekend with Stand & Deliver, ten o’clock AM on the West Coast, one o’clock PM on the East Coast. Get ready because NXT is about to blow this mother out!”

He also wrote in the caption, “Early mornings, adrenaline, and purpose. #StandAndDeliver isn’t just a name, it’s the challenge. Live today at 1PM ET/10AM PT”

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today’s show airs live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.