Shawn Michaels Confirmed, Rey Mysterio Teased For Monday’s Raw

Shawn Michaels and Rey Mysterio both look to be returning to Raw on Monday’s episode. WWE has confirmed that Michaels will appear and is teasing Mysterio for the show, which will be the final Raw before Summerslam.

The preview write-ups read:

Shawn Michaels comes to Raw this Monday

On the final Raw before SummerSlam, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in attendance. Last Monday, Michaels and the WWE Universe watched as Randy Orton viciously punted Ric Flair, leaving “The Nature Boy” in need of medical attention.

How will HBK respond to seeing one of his closest friends taken out by The Viper? Tune in to Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Is Rey Mysterio returning to Raw this Monday?

Rumors have been running rampant that Rey Mysterio is coming to Raw this Monday.

Mysterio, of course, has not been seen since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

While the outlook on Mysterio’s recovery has been positive, his reemergence was not expected so soon. That may have changed after this past Monday on Raw, when The Monday Night Messiah brutally attacked his son Dominik, ruthlessly striking him with a Kendo stick more than two dozen times, screaming at Rey to beg for mercy all the while.

Any reports on Mysterio’s return are unconfirmed at this point, but if they’re true, will Rollins be faced with the retribution of a furious father? Find out on Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!