WWE News: Shawn Michaels Congratulates NBA Draft Pick, Sami Zayn Takes Shot at Bobby Lashley

November 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shawn Michaels made a first-round NBA draft pick’s great day even better by congratulating him. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted congratulations to Tyrese Haliburton, who was drafted 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton, a big HBK fans, promptly lost his mind over it as you can see below:

– Sami Zayn took to Twitter as well, taking a shot at Bobby Lashley ahead of their Raw vs. Smackdown match at Survivor Series this weekend:

