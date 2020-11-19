wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels Congratulates NBA Draft Pick, Sami Zayn Takes Shot at Bobby Lashley
– Shawn Michaels made a first-round NBA draft pick’s great day even better by congratulating him. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted congratulations to Tyrese Haliburton, who was drafted 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton, a big HBK fans, promptly lost his mind over it as you can see below:
THE HEARTBREAK KID!?!? I gotta be dreaming, appreciate you! One of the greatest to ever do it! 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/acP9asNDx8
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) November 19, 2020
– Sami Zayn took to Twitter as well, taking a shot at Bobby Lashley ahead of their Raw vs. Smackdown match at Survivor Series this weekend:
I hear that as United States Champion, Bobby Lashley is working on a new finishing move called “The American Way”, where he sets up a base on my property, destroys my home, has his friends take whatever is left, then says he did it for freedom & makes me out to be the bad guy. https://t.co/ofQaS3V9mX
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) November 19, 2020
