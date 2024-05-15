Shawn Michaels Congratulates Tony D’Angelo For NXT Heritage Cup Win

As previously reported, Tony D’Angelo won the NXT Heritage cup on last night’s episode, which was his first-ever singles title in WWE. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels congratulated D’Angelo on the achievement.

He wrote: “Tremendous win for @TonyDangeloWWE and an incredible night for The Family! Congratulations to the new #HeritageCup Champion… another leap forward for a bonafide Superstar. #WWENXT”

D’Angelo replied: “Italian heritage cup champion. THE DON! I appreciate you Shawn!”