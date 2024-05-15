wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels Congratulates Tony D’Angelo For NXT Heritage Cup Win
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Tony D’Angelo won the NXT Heritage cup on last night’s episode, which was his first-ever singles title in WWE. In a post on Twitter, Shawn Michaels congratulated D’Angelo on the achievement.
He wrote: “Tremendous win for @TonyDangeloWWE and an incredible night for The Family! Congratulations to the new #HeritageCup Champion… another leap forward for a bonafide Superstar. #WWENXT”
D’Angelo replied: “Italian heritage cup champion. THE DON! I appreciate you Shawn!”
Italian heritage cup champion. THE DON!
I appreciate you Shawn! https://t.co/iY2ZwfjpPn
— Tony D’Angelo (@TonyDangeloWWE) May 15, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Reveals What He Texted Triple H About the WWE Backlash France Crowd
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Cody Rhodes Will Need To Make Certain Changes To His Character
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat
- Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Goldberg Didn’t Have More WCW World Title Reigns