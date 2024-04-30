– WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels shared a video on social media, showing him congratulating the NXT Superstars who were drafted to the main roster last night. You can view that clip below.

Shawn Michaels says in the video, “Know that you’ve got a home here, I wish you the best. I’m so unbelievably thrilled for every one of you. Every one of you deserves this, and I know you’re to do great. So congratulations.”

For Night 2 of the WWE Draft, NXT’s Dijak, Ilja Dragunov, and Lyra Valkyria were drafted to Raw, and Blair Davenport was drafted to SmackDown.