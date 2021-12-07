Shawn Michaels Details Current Role In WWE NXT 2.0, Says Triple H’s Team Is Still Running Things

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Shawn Michaels discussed his current role in NXT 2.0, Triple H’s team still running things on the brand, and much more. Here’s what Michaels had to say:

Shawn Michaels on his current role in NXT 2.0 and Triple H’s team still running things on the brand: “I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Triple H] put in place doing it here. I love learning and growing in the different aspects of WWE, but I have a greater appreciation for everything he took on. I now understand how you can not return a text when you get it. I’ve never had so many emails, learning computer stuff. Things I swore I would never want to do. But have since learned to do that. It has been a blast. To be able to step in for my friend is my honor to do.”

On young stars rising to the occasion at NXT WarGames: “I’m just excited about this new launch of NXT. I will say I think they get held to an unfair standard. Nobody likes change. I know that was very tough. I thought tonight was a fantastic show. I’m so thankful for our veterans who go out there and deliver consistently like they always do. We have such faithful veterans that are out there and having to bring up an entirely new generation. We put a lot of our young guys in a really tough spot, we threw them in the deep end like we’ve been doing the last 10 weeks. They went out there and looked like they belonged.”