Shawn Michaels Details What He Looks For When Recruiting Talent

In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels spoke about what he looks for when recruiting talent for the WWE Performance Center and the NXT brand.

He said: “Honestly, for me, everybody talks about the ‘it’ factor. If you can define that, you’d find it, you’d go out there and pick them, and it’d be easy. First of all, charisma. For me, a lot of it is footwork. I watch a lot of guys run across the ring and whether they run, they move, and whether they are stepping. A lot of what I look for is footwork and coordination. Then, of course, are they coachable and teachable? When everything is said and done, it’s going to come down to attitude and character. That’s one of the things in NXT that Hunter put in place years ago when he started NXT. Character trumps talent. 90% of the time, that’s a culture we continue to try and cultivate. At NXT, it’s a multitude of things. If you could say it was one thing, it would be an easy process. I do know that we are recruiting incredible athletes from around the world and the future of WWE is very bright because NXT right now is kicking ass in every category, whether it’s men, women, anyone else out there, we are finding it and we’re going to continue to bring them to NXT and have the success we’ve been having.“