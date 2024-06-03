Shawn Michaels Discusses The Different Approaches of WWE and UFC

In an interview with the Arash Markazie Show (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels spoke about the similarities and differences between how WWE and UFC operate and hoping to learn from them. Michaels, along with the NXT crew, will be at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas this weekend for NXT Battleground.

He said: “I know that we are very excited about going out there, and that is one of the big ‘to do’ lists, to physically get to see it. We have talked a little bit with their folks out there. For someone who came from being a wrestling fan and then went through the territories, that’s how I learned; it is very different now. The science that goes behind theirs and ours, and how all that has changed, is truly fascinating. Theirs is different from ours and probably has multi-faceted of science that wouldn’t vie in our line of work, but still fascinating. Our team is definitely looking forward to going out there and seeing what we can glean from what it is they do and if there is anything they can get from what we do. Everyone is looking advantages in this day and age to make their fighters and performers the best they possibly can. Whatever it is you can do to enhance that, we’re always looking out for the latest and greatest on that.“