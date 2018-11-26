Shawn Michaels Discusses His Love of Working With The NXT Product

Shawn Michaels recently appeared on E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness (via Wrestling Inc) and spoke about his love of NXT and getting to work with the NXT talent…

On The Creative Process Consuming Him in NXT: “When we came here, when we came to Florida just to visit, it was just this unbelievably infectious, positive environment. And then, we ended up moving here and I was around it a little more. And then, you have people asking me questions. And then, all-of-a-sudden, you’re back in, you are in this give and take and throwing stuff around, and yes, getting back into that creative process that we all enjoy so much.” Michaels continued, “it’s all of this preplanning that drives you. Performing it is great, but so much of the fun is just coming up with it and the process that you go through to come up with it. To sit there with your buddies and throw a bunch of stuff out there, and ‘this is good – let’s do that’, ‘no that doesn’t work’, and then, all-of-a-sudden, when you all hit on it, and everybody looks at each other like, ‘ooh yeah, that’s it.’ And that’s certainly what I’ve found as I kept going in and out of there is that this generation was very into that, and even better is that desire to take it to another level.”

On Being All In With NXT: “I love the NXT, and, again, that’s where I get to go to work darn near every day and it’s a blast because they’re taking it worldwide. Heck, we’re over in the UK now and it’s a-whole-nother group of young, hungry guys and when you’re constantly around all these young, hungry guys scratching and clawing to get their shot. And them being in NXT they know it finally got real to them. They know the next step could be to the main roster. And good, bad, or otherwise, they know there’s a chance. Do you know what I mean? Everybody can complain like the wrestling fans do now, they complain this guy getting used here, or getting used there, or whatever, but the only way to have a chance is to get there. And so, that’s what they all focus on, not whether they’re getting used well.” Michaels explained, “they’re just focused on, ‘if I get there, I have a chance’ and that’s very infectious to be around and it’s a joy to be around on a regular basis because we’ve got a group of great and talented young men and women in NXT and obviously in the UK now as well. To [Triple H] and I, clearly, [NXT] is his baby, but I mean, I’m all in. Yeah, they’ve got me hook, line, and sinker. And it’s funny because he kind of hired me like, ‘just stick your big toe in and see how you like it. Just do a couple of times a week.’ And then, of course, whatever it is, two years later, I’m full scale helping to write TVs and doing it all!” Michaels admitted, “I’m so far in, there’s no way I’m getting out and I have no desire to get out because it’s a blast. It really is.”

On Talent Needing to be Exposed to As Many Wrestling Minds as Possible: “Their coach is someone who looks at them everyday and says to them, ‘look, I’ve stolen everything!’ Do you know what I mean? Nothing I did was [original]. Right, exactly. And so I said, ‘the more guys you can get that’ve been there and done that, because the more information the better.’ It’s better to hear it from as many top guys as you can and find something in there that works for you.” Michaels added, “and again, I’ve mentioned it, and as [Edge] knows when he went down there and even [Christian], I said, ‘look, [Christian] and I are a little more similar and our styles are going to lean a little more towards maybe a Johnny or a Ciampa.”

On Working With Triple H To Help Talent: “I was never 6’5″, 235 [lbs.]. Do you know what I mean? And a guy like Aleister [Black] or a guy like Lars, I can help them to a point, but I’ve never been a bigger type [of] guy. Many times, I have to call Hunter and ask him because he works a different style. And I don’t know. I can throw some junk out there for you because I worked with big guys, but at the same time, I know my limitations. I’ve never been a 6’8″, 300-pound dude. And so, I had Mick [Foley] in there a month or a month-and-a-half ago. And it’s just about getting them as many different ideas. It doesn’t matter to me where they come from. As long as they get better, I don’t care if it comes from the dude next door.” Michaels continued, “if they advance, and they get better, and that gets them an opportunity at the main roster, that’s what we’re there to do, to help these guys move on.”