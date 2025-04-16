Shawn Michaels Doesn’t Know How His Selling Would Be Received Today, Thinks Times Have Changed

In an interview with the Bobby Bones Show (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels said that he isn’t sure how his selling would be received by fans today, as times have changed from when he was wrestling. He noted that he was a visual seller, similar to Mr. Perfect or Dolph Ziggler.

He said: “The business has changed so much. I think it’s interesting you used the word overselling. Back in the 90s, somebody like Mr. Perfect, who I used his style from a selling standpoint, this day and age he would be considered an overseller, but it was very visual and very appealing. The same way I sold in the 90s. Dolph Ziggler, Billy Gunn, they were very visual sellers. I don’t know how that would be received this day and age. A lot has changed over the years. With MMA being around, our business had to evolve and replicate what I think people perceived as as legitimately painful or not. As this continues to grow, evolve, and change, our business is going to continue to do that. Old timers like me often talk about, ‘These kids don’t sell anything like we did,’ but at the same time, I remember people saying that to me. That is generational. I think you have to change with the times. Football, basketball, baseball, they all need to be faster than they once were to keep an audience entertained and locked in. Our business is no different.“