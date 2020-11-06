wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels & Drew McIntyre Watch WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov, New Edition Of What’s NeXT
November 6, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video on its YouTube channel with Shawn Michaels, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Wade Barrett, and sharing their analysis on the recent WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov match for the NXT United Kingdom Championship. You can watch the video below.
– The newest edition of What’s NeXT looks at the biggest highlights from this week’s NXT action. Here’s the description for the video:
McKenzie Mitchell and Alicia Taylor memorialize Shotzi Blackheart’s tank, break down the Pat McAfee-led “retirement ceremony” for The Undisputed ERA, hear from Dakota Kai after her controversial victory, and more.
