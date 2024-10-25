Shawn Michaels Believes Ethan Page Will ‘Push’ Trick Williams At NXT Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels thinks that Ethan Page will push Trick Williams in a way he hasn’t previously been pushed at NXT Halloween Havoc. Page will challenge Williams for the NXT Championship at Sunday’s PPV, and Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio where he talked about Bully Ray saying Williams still has one thing he’s missing as well as how the Devil’s Playground match will test the NXT Champion. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On Bully Ray believing Williams is ‘missing one thing’: “[Bully Ray & I] can have a little bit of a difference of opinion when ‘he’s missing that one thing.’ I don’t know if he’s missing one thing, but this Devil’s Playground match he’s going to have with Ethan Page, Ethan has been doing this a long time. Yes, Trick has been in a cage match and a last man standing match, but not with guys the likes of Ethan Page. Ethan is going to push him in a way that the other two have not.”

On how Page will push Williams at Halloween Havoc: “It’s sometimes hard to help the viewer understand, I’m not talking ECW hardcore, but sometimes there is a limit you have to be able to push a talent to from a hardcore, ‘How rough and rugged are you? How much are you willing to put your body on the line out of love and passion for this job?’ That’s something, for me, that is going to get tested at Halloween Havoc. There are some things you can’t help and that is time and reps. That is something Trick has no control over. He’s getting a lot of variety in his three years. He’s done a lot of things. To do a lot of things once or twice is okay, but until you’ve learned to master all of them, there are going to sometimes feel like there are things missing.”