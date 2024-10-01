Shawn Michaels Says Everyone’s Excited For NXT’s ‘Big Move’ To The CW

NXT makes its debut on The CW tonight, and Shawn Michaels says that everyone on the brand is feeling the hype for the show. The brand moves to broadcast TV with this week’s show, and Michaels spoke about the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see a couple of highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On NXT’s move to broadcast television: “It’s a big move for us. Moving to broadcast television is absolutely huge for us and the talent’s excited. They’re excited to go to Chicago and launch the show.”

On holding the show in the Allstate Arena: “It’s a fantastic atmosphere at the Allstate Arena so everyone’s jazzed about going.”