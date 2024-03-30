Shawn Michaels Is Excited For Former NXT Wrestlers Making Wrestlemania Debut

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about his excitement for former NXT wrestlers making their Wrestlemania debut at next week’s event. So far, that includes Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, Tyler Bate and LA Knight.

Michaels said: “[WrestleMania] is just the most exciting week ever, and there’s so much going on. We have guys [like] Tommaso and Johnny, Waller, a number of guys from NXT that are going to have the opportunity to take part in their first WrestleMania. I want to be there to see that. This is what so many of them worked for. So look, this is not just a big weekend for WWE as a company, but it’s big for a number of WWE superstars and NXT superstars because this is their first WrestleMania. And again, for somebody like Cody [Rhodes], and [CM] Punk, who has come back, this is a really big weekend. We’re going to have a lot of unique and different things going on, a lot of firsts for people.“