Shawn Michaels on the Excitement From NXT Roster To Perform at UFC Apex

In an interview with KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels spoke about next weekend’s WWE NXT Battleground event, which will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He noted that the roster was excited to be the first brand to use the venue.

He said: “It was huge because NXT was chosen as the first people to come out there and be a part of this and to have this take place in the UFC Apex, a state of the art facility, the young men and women in NXT are so excited to be on the front lines, to be the first WWE brand that has been out there in the Apex. It’s gonna be huge for us.“