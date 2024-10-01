Shawn Michaels Explains Why He Doesn’t Want WWE NXT Venturing From Orlando Too Often

While speaking The Ringer Wrestling Show (per Fightful), head of WWE NXT creative Shawn Michaels doesn’t want to see WWE NXT venture outside of the PC ahead of the next two weeks on the road.

NXT returns to the Performance Center on October 15th.

“I sort of look at NXT as the NCAA to the NFL. If Raw and SmackDown are the NFL, NXT is the NCAA. The NCAA is a brand. They still put 100,000 people in a stadium every Saturday afternoon. There is an opportunity for NXT to go out on a more regular basis, but I personally would like to keep that special. I never want to venture too far from our home here in Florida. That’s one of the things that makes us different. We have an environment unlike any other. It is intimate and we’re able to do things here that other wrestling programs and brands can’t do. That affords us the luxury of having some of those options that we have in Orlando that you wouldn’t have at various arenas across the nation. You never know what you might be getting, so to speak. As much as I do want to continue to grow NXT, and I believe we will, I personally don’t ever want to get to where we’re venturing out of here too often. This is our home and this is where NXT was built and should continue to build.”