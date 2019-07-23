Shawn Michaels: ‘I Was a Fan Who Got Into the Wrestling Business and Finally Made It’

– Sports Illustrated recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels ahead of last night’s Raw Reunion show. During the interview, Michaels discussed being a fan in the business who finally made it, his approach and pushing himself to success, and some of the new crop of talent he’d like to face if he was 20 years younger and still active. Below are some highlights.

Michaels on being a wrestling fan who made it in the business: “Guys like Bret and Randy, they were bigger than me, and they had lineage, name value, and a heck of a better understanding than I did of the wrestling business. I was a fan that got into the wrestling business and finally made it. I can take some credit for working hard, but I was very fortunate that the company took a shot on me. Part of it was my belief in my own ability, but the company also took a risk and a chance to believe in me.”

Shawn Michaels on his approach to the business and how he pushed himself to success: “It’s a delicate balance. You’ve got to challenge yourself, and if you don’t believe in yourself, how can you expect someone else to? It’s hard not to be a little abrasive when you keep pushing and pushing, and that’s certainly what I tried to do. I very much enjoyed it, I’m thrilled the way it turned out, and I certainly surpassed anything I thought I could do. It’s been a sheer joy, and I know I wasn’t always perfect, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Michaels on who he’d like to face if he were 20 years younger and still active: “[Matt] Riddle, McIntyre, Rollins, Owens, all of those guys. And, of course, the guys I work with: Cole, Gargano, Ciampa, Dream, Strong, O’Reilly, Fish. Any of those matches would be phenomenal.”