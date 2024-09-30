Shawn Michaels Says Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez Will Be a ‘Match For the Ages’

Shawn Michaels is looking forward to Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez at NXT’s debut on The CW, saying it will be a “match for the ages.” Perez will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia at Tuesday’s show, and Michaels spoke about the bout on Busted Open Radio.

“A big [match for Giulia], and I think obviously a great deal of that is gonna come to fruition tomorrow night in Chicago,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “I think everybody has been waiting with bated breath for her to come. There were probably two or three PLEs where people thought she was coming in, and everybody was anticipating her arrival. It’s finally here, and now for the first time, certainly, in an NXT ring, the world is gonna get to see Giulia perform on an extremely big stage.”

Michaels continued, “I think she’s got her work cut out for her because Roxanne Perez right now is running on all cylinders, and she’s doing a great job. I think she’s feeling great about being the NXT Women’s Champion. I think she’s doing incredible work right now, so it’s gonna be a match for the ages. I’m looking forward to seeing that one.”

Giulia made her WWE NXT in-ring debut with a win over Chelsea Green earlier this month.