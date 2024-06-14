Shawn Michaels Says He’s ‘Having Fun’ In His WWE NXT Role

Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT, and he says it’s a role he’s having a good time with. The WWE Hall of Famer has been leading the Tuesday night brand and has been highlighted on social media posts with the likes of Sexyy Red and Jordynne Grace. During an interview with Sportsnet, Michaels was asked how much fun he’s having in the job.

“I’m having a great deal of fun,” Michaels said (per Fightful). “Obviously, some of it is the youth of the NXT locker room. Other than that, the social team seems to be having a lot of fun with me.”

He continued, “I’m just doing my best to not do anything too stupid. My children are already used to being embarrassed by their father, so I may continue that down the road.”