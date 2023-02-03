Shawn Michaels Weighs In On How NXT Has Changed From Triple H’s Time

Shawn Michaels is the man in charge of NXT, and he recently discussed how the brand has changed since Triple H was in charge of it. Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how the current era of the brand is different from the Black & Gold era under Triple H, while noting that one core element has stayed the same in its “family atmosphere.”

“That’s something Hunter instilled here from day one,” Michaels said (per Wrestling Inc). “When I came in here five years ago, it was like that. Now, I will say this. We had a lot of guys that were more veterans in the wrestling business, even from the independent scene… But now we’ve got a lot younger people. And the thing is, it is more like a high school, college locker room now.”

He continued, “It is very supportive. It’s maybe not quite at the maturity level or the experienced level that it once was, but I will say, maybe that’s the part where that’s kind of on me because I’m more juvenile than Hunter is. We like to keep it very loose and fun down here.”