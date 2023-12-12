Shawn Michaels On The Importance Of Referees In Wrestling Performances

Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on the importance of referees in the performance aspect of wrestling matches. The NXT creative head appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about the topic; you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On learning about the importance of the referee: “I was really starting to notice that they were hustling as much as we were and they started making those near kickouts really mean something. That’s when the lightbulb went off in my head like, oh my goodness.”

On the importance of building referees’ credibility: “It’s hard for me to express how important it is now because they’re almost on an even level with all the performers there,” he said.