– With the recent announcement of The Pat McAfee Show DLC coming to WWE 2K24, McAfee and his crew spoke about their inclusion of the game during their show last week. That prompted a response from WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels, offering to put up any four wrestlers from NXT against The Pat McAfee Show’s Ty Schmit, Darius Butler, AJ Hawk, and Boston Connor.

Shawn Michaels wrote on July 25 on his X account, “@tyschmit @BostonConnr @DariusJButler @OfficialAJHawk I’ll put my 4 up against your 4 any day of the week. Just say when you want your A** kickin! #WWENXT #GetOffPatsJock” You can view his comments below.

The Pat McAfee Show DLC Pack hits WWE 2K24 on July 31.