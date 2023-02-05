Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s ROW Appearance Is a ‘One-Shot Deal’

Ivy Nile is set to make an appearance for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, but Shawn Michaels says that isn’t necessarily indicative of wider plans moving forward. As noted yesterday, ROW announced that they “will be working with WWE/NXT to bring our fans incredible match ups they can’t see anywhere else” and are bringing Nile to their February 11th show.

Michaels was asked during last night’s post-NXT Vengeance Day call about the situation and per Wrestling Inc, he said that the appearance was a one-shot deal and not an indication that NXT talent will be working indie dates. “As of right now, [Ivy Nile working ROW] was honesty a one-shot deal,” he said. “There’s no talk of any of that to my knowledge. Right now that was just us helping Booker out with the show.”