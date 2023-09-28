Shawn Michaels On Jade Cargill’s WWE Signing, Plans For Gable Steveson

Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill signing with WWE on the media call promoting NXT No Mercy. Cargill officially signed with the company earlier this week, and Michaels talked about the news as well as ongoing plans for Gable Steveson during the call. You can see the highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Cargill joining the company: “Huge, obviously. I think you can tell by this week, just the enormity of her signing. I got to meet with her briefly. Unbelievably, wonderful young lady. Very pleasant young lady. A few days here training, a hard worker. I’ll tell you what, I certainly understand the buzz. She’s an awesome specimen. A striking young lady and such a presence about her. I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE and I think she has an incredibly bright future here, whoever gets her.”

On Cargill possibly being on NXT: “I’d be lying if I didn’t say that I wouldn’t love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt that she’s going to have great success. If she’s here with us, it’s going to be like it always is, we’re going to utilize her to the best of our ability, try to make it an enjoyable experience for her. She’s looking at what I think is going to be a fantastic experience here in the WWE.”

On Gable Steveson: “We certainly have every intention of using Gable. For me, honestly, Gable obviously has a number of outside commitments and it’s just me trying to figure out what’s the best way that I could work with that, with him. I obviously don’t want to get in the way of any of his personal goals. That’s obviously what we’re doing now, just trying to find out…we’ve had him on live events, which have been fantastic down here in South Florida and Central Florida. Just making sure that I know his schedule and get as best organized as we can and then sit down with him and figure out how we want to map things out going into the future. Everything has been fantastic, he’s just sometimes a pretty busy young man and I want to do everything I can to be conscious of that and work with him the best way possible going forward.”