WWE News: Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett Rewatch Classic IC Title Match, Xavier Woods Plays Dream Daddy, Latest Sheamus Workout Video
September 1, 2019
– The latest episode of WWE Playback has Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett rewatching their classic Intercontinental Title match. You can see the video below, which has Road Dogg as well and features Michaels match with Jarrett at In Your House 2:
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Xavier Woods continuing his play of Dream Daddy:
– Here is Sheamus’ newest Celtic Warrior Workouts Video, with stuntman Paul Lazenby:
