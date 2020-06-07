Jim Cornette Discusses How Shawn Michaels Would Have Done in WCW If He Had Jumped There During Monday Night Wars

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed how he thinks Shawn Michaels would have done had he jumped to WCW during the Monday Night Wars. Cornette thinks WCW would have bungled Michaels just like they did Bret Hart, and felt that Vince McMahon was very dedicated to taking care of Shawn. Highlights are below.

On how WWE would have faired had Shawn Michaels jumped to WCW during the Monday Night Wars: “I think the WWF would have faired fine, as they actually did when he was absent short time after that.”

On how Shawn Michaels would have done in WCW: “I think he would have had some great matches in WCW against certain friends of his, and I think overall they would have somehow bungled it and he would have not been any bigger or even as big in WCW as he was in the WWF because Vince was dedicated to taking care of Shawn. When they bungled Bret Hart, you think they wouldn’t have bungled Shawn Michaels? Yes, Nash and Hall were there to help out but goddamn, wasn’t Nash responsible for the worst booking during the height of the worst booking era? They might of beat a lot of people but somewhere or another it would have been fucked up, or they would have left Michaels fall victim to his own particular problems and issues and fuck himself up because they wouldn’t have been keeping as close an eye on him.”

On if Vince paid Shawn Michaels for the entire period of time he was out with his back injury: “You are correct, sir. He paid Shawn until there was no WCW to go to, and then suddenly Shawn’s back felt better.”

