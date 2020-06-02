Jim Cornette Discusses Shawn Michaels Threatening To Not Show Up, Making Demands During WrestleMania 14 Weekend

On a recent edition of Cornette’s Drive-Thru, Jim Cornette discussed how Shawn Michaels made all sorts of demands during WrestleMania 14 weekend in Boston, threatened to not show up, etc. The show was headlined by Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels with Mike Tyson as the special outside enforcer. Highlights are below.

On Shawn Michaels complaining and making demands during WrestleMania 14 weekend: “And then we wouldn’t have had to worry whether everybody was going to do business or not. Oh and that’s the weekend, Michaels was calling and complaining constantly in Boston that weekend. He wasn’t going to come, then he was gonna come, then he needed special security, and a separate dressing area, and no brown M&Ms and just whatever the fuck that he could do to keep them on edge and make them think what the fuck’s gonna happen with this guy.”

On who Michaels wanted special security from: “Just from anybody, anything special, different, to be a pain in the ass. I’ll do this but I need that. I’ll do this but I need that, well I gotta have this, or whatever. Just planting doubt and harassment in all their minds.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Cornette’s Drive-Thru with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.