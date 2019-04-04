WWE News: Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano and Kofi Kingston’s Wrestlemania Roundtable, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Go On A Wrestlemania-Sized Figure Hunt, WWE Stars At Yankee Stadium

– WWE has posted the full WWE Now roundtable discussion with Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano and Shawn Michaels talking about Wrestlemania festivities and the pressure that comes with it.

– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are on a Wrestlemania-sized action figure hunt in their latest video.

– Braun Strowman, Natalya and Titus O’Neil recently visited Yankee Stadium. You can see photos below.