wrestling / News
WWE News: Shawn Michaels, Johnny Gargano and Kofi Kingston’s Wrestlemania Roundtable, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Go On A Wrestlemania-Sized Figure Hunt, WWE Stars At Yankee Stadium
April 4, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the full WWE Now roundtable discussion with Kofi Kingston, Johnny Gargano and Shawn Michaels talking about Wrestlemania festivities and the pressure that comes with it.
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are on a Wrestlemania-sized action figure hunt in their latest video.
It's a #WrestleMania-SIZED figure hunt with the #WWEEliteSquad's @ZackRyder and @TheCurtHawkins! @Mattel pic.twitter.com/J9srbWw8XX
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2019
– Braun Strowman, Natalya and Titus O’Neil recently visited Yankee Stadium. You can see photos below.
.@BraunStrowman, @NatbyNature & @TitusONeilWWE spent some time at @yankeestadium ahead of this Sunday's #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ccKkrj3QPS
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2019