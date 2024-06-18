Shawn Michaels on What Made Him Decide to Join WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Sportsnet, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed how he came to his decision to join WWE NXT in his current role as a coach and executive producer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Shawn Michaels on why it felt right to join NXT: “It’s like everything in my life, I haven’t tried or forced a lot of things to happen; I’ve sort of just gone where I feel like I’ve found the most enjoyment of what I do. We came down here on vacation with the family from Texas, going to Disney World and stuff like that… I swung by the Performance Center, and just the vibe in the building; I don’t know, something that had not been in my heart for, I dunno, six or seven years after I retired, just sprung back up again.”

On his wife supporting the move to Orlando: “She looked at me and said, ‘Okay, that’s the look. She said, ‘I know what’s going on… I have to be honest, I didn’t think it would take this long… I was surprised that you walked away so easily… If you want to pack up and move from Texas, I’m on board.'”

On how he said he’d never wear a headset and sports coat: “Said I would never wear a headset. said I would never wear a sports coat, and here I am eight years later wearing the headsets and obviously dressed like I am.”