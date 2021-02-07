Shawn Michaels Knows How Tom Brady Feels About Competing At 43

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Shawn Michaels said he can relate to Tom Brady still competing at 43, as he was that age when he and the Undertaker wrestled at Wrestlemania 25. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in his forties: “Your age, that number, it drives you. Before that match, Undertaker and I acknowledged that people on the card were younger, faster and even better, so we tapped into our strength. We harnessed experience, 20 years of a backstory, and focused on what we did best. I know the two worlds are very different, but we knew how to tell the story and Brady knows how to win the game. If Brady is great on Sunday, it’s not going to be because of his scrambling ability or long runs. He’s going to have to play to the best of his ability, doing what he does best. That was the same premise behind what I did, which wasn’t X’s and O’s like football. I knew, in order to be great, I had to play into the storytelling aspect of wrestling.”

On Tom Brady returning to the Super bowl: “I’ve heard so many people say, ‘I’m so tired of seeing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl’. That’s made me laugh. Sorry, he’s the greatest to ever play the game, and here he is, doing it again. And there’s just no comparing that experience. It’s a different type of knowledge from being there so many times before.”