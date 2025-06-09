Shawn Michaels And Latin Lover Recreate Old WWE Photo At Worlds Collide

– Shawn Michaels and Latin Lover teamed up to recreate a photo from 1997 at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide. The two took a photo back when Latin Lover had a cup of coffee in WWE, which they recreated in a post shared by the AAA talent director as you can see below.

Latin Lover wrote:

“After 28 years, I recreated the photo with @ShawnMichaels. The years go by, but the passion for wrestling never fades️. Reunions that are worth gold. #shawnmichaels #legend #luchalibre #worldscollide @luchalibreaaa @wwe”

Latin Lover worked three matches in WWE in January to March of 1997, including participation in the ’97 Royal Rumble and a six-man tag team match on the March 10th, 1997 episode of Raw.