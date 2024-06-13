Shawn Michaels Would Wrestle Logan Paul, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes If He Were Still Active

In an interview with The Schmo (via Fightful), Shawn Michaels named Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as possible opponents if he still wrestled. HBK retired in 2010, outside of one single match in 2018.

He said: “I look at guys that I see now, a guy like Seth Rollins, I think I could get in there with and do fantastic stuff. Cody is another one. Logan Paul. He is somebody that is incredibly talented. There are a number of guys that I look at and I think to myself, ‘If you were 20 years younger, wouldn’t it be really cool.’ I’m very happy with what I’m doing. The future of WWE is in great hands where it’s going. I like my place behind the scenes now. We’re part of a generation that never says goodbye, but I have no problem saying goodbye and looking towards the future.“